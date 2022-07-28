Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) volume exceeds 2.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE: PZN) kicked off on July 27, 2022, at the price of $9.36, up 46.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.49 and dropped to $9.36 before settling in for the closing price of $6.44. Over the past 52 weeks, PZN has traded in a range of $6.07-$11.19.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.30%. With a float of $16.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 140 employees.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Pzena Investment Management Inc is 4.42%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 4,248,744. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and Co-CIO of this company bought 779,586 shares at a rate of $5.45, taking the stock ownership to the 7,193,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and Co-CIO sold 779,586 for $5.45, making the entire transaction worth $4,248,744. This insider now owns 17,547,719 shares in total.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +9.14 while generating a return on equity of 50.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE: PZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pzena Investment Management Inc’s (PZN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92

Technical Analysis of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)

Looking closely at Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE: PZN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 86961.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Pzena Investment Management Inc’s (PZN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.57.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE: PZN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 696.43 million has total of 73,893K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 199,330 K in contrast with the sum of 18,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 52,760 K and last quarter income was 2,820 K.