Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is 3.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 27, 2022, with Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) stock priced at $94.94, up 1.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.46 and dropped to $93.67 before settling in for the closing price of $94.25. RJF’s price has ranged from $84.64 to $117.37 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.00%. With a float of $195.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.70 million.

In an organization with 15000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.84, operating margin of +20.29, and the pretax margin is +18.13.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 601,287. In this transaction Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $100.21, taking the stock ownership to the 25,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Executive Vice President-RJA sold 15,000 for $114.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,721,700. This insider now owns 70,357 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.19 while generating a return on equity of 18.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.54% during the next five years compared to 22.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 36.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.28. However, in the short run, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.00. Second resistance stands at $98.12. The third major resistance level sits at $99.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.54. The third support level lies at $91.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.93 billion, the company has a total of 208,249K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,760 M while annual income is 1,403 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,673 M while its latest quarter income was 323,000 K.