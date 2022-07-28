Recent developments with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.29 cents.

On July 27, 2022, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) opened at $13.63, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.685 and dropped to $13.53 before settling in for the closing price of $13.57. Price fluctuations for AQN have ranged from $12.88 to $16.10 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 15.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -70.60% at the time writing. With a float of $673.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $673.74 million.

In an organization with 3445 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.14, operating margin of +15.15, and the pretax margin is +7.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 42.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.89 while generating a return on equity of 4.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.85% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s (AQN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.31. However, in the short run, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.69. Second resistance stands at $13.76. The third major resistance level sits at $13.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.45. The third support level lies at $13.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Key Stats

There are currently 673,677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,285 M according to its annual income of 264,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 735,700 K and its income totaled 90,970 K.