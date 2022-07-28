T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) with a beta value of 1.33 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) kicked off on July 27, 2022, at the price of $117.94, up 2.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.36 and dropped to $117.64 before settling in for the closing price of $117.13. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has traded in a range of $104.72-$224.55.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%. With a float of $222.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.20 million.

The firm has a total of 7529 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.38, operating margin of +49.90, and the pretax margin is +52.07.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 74.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 91,253. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 730 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 13,089 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 1,260 for $143.65, making the entire transaction worth $180,999. This insider now owns 12,369 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.75) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +39.14 while generating a return on equity of 35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.60% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.36, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.78.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 29.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.94.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.74 billion has total of 227,297K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,672 M in contrast with the sum of 3,083 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,863 M and last quarter income was 567,900 K.