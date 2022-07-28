WH (Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.) climbed 0.07 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on July 27, 2022, with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) stock priced at $70.36, up 0.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.31 and dropped to $67.86 before settling in for the closing price of $69.24. WH’s price has ranged from $62.89 to $93.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 283.90%. With a float of $90.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.50 million.

The firm has a total of 8000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.29, operating margin of +29.07, and the pretax margin is +21.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 2,424,660. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of this company sold 30,331 shares at a rate of $79.94, taking the stock ownership to the 11,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 16,873 for $89.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,512,664. This insider now owns 1,972 shares in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.59 while generating a return on equity of 23.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 283.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., WH], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) raw stochastic average was set at 20.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.27. The third major resistance level sits at $76.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.36 billion, the company has a total of 92,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,565 M while annual income is 244,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 371,000 K while its latest quarter income was 106,000 K.