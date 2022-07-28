WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 193,150 K

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) kicked off on July 27, 2022, at the price of $3.24, up 3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.36 and dropped to $3.12 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has traded in a range of $3.01-$16.02.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 152.70%. With a float of $69.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.45 million.

In an organization with 606 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 10.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 47,067. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,093 shares at a rate of $4.66, taking the stock ownership to the 30,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director sold 10,093 for $4.57, making the entire transaction worth $46,153. This insider now owns 4,750,854 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.52. However, in the short run, WM Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.40. Second resistance stands at $3.50. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 505.99 million has total of 135,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 193,150 K in contrast with the sum of 60,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,450 K and last quarter income was -13,890 K.