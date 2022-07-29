-11.86% percent quarterly performance for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 28, 2022, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) opened at $3.54, higher 8.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.76 and dropped to $3.515 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. Price fluctuations for SUNL have ranged from $2.41 to $9.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -328.70% at the time writing. With a float of $67.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.80 million.

The firm has a total of 214 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.27, operating margin of -27.94, and the pretax margin is -213.06.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 41,800. In this transaction Executive VP & COO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 83,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for $4.31, making the entire transaction worth $86,200. This insider now owns 615,000 shares in total.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -133.72 while generating a return on equity of -35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., SUNL], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) raw stochastic average was set at 30.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.27.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Key Stats

There are currently 132,382K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 498.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 114,740 K according to its annual income of -153,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,230 K and its income totaled -13,970 K.