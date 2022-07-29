$17.85M in average volume shows that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is heading in the right direction

On July 28, 2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) opened at $4.88, higher 6.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.30 and dropped to $4.62 before settling in for the closing price of $4.75. Price fluctuations for OPEN have ranged from $4.30 to $25.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 88.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -138.80% at the time writing. With a float of $519.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.14 million.

The firm has a total of 2816 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 875,345. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 166,311 shares at a rate of $5.26, taking the stock ownership to the 33,278,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Chief Investment Officer sold 55,157 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $290,308. This insider now owns 1,992,863 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN], we can find that recorded value of 15.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.67. The third major resistance level sits at $6.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.99.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

There are currently 624,752K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,021 M according to its annual income of -662,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,151 M and its income totaled 28,000 K.