Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$2.14M in average volume shows that NetEase Inc. (NTES) is heading in the right direction

Company News

July 28, 2022, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) trading session started at the price of $95.72, that was 0.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.78 and dropped to $94.50 before settling in for the closing price of $96.11. A 52-week range for NTES has been $68.62 – $118.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.00%. With a float of $363.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $655.46 million.

The firm has a total of 32064 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.62, operating margin of +18.74, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NetEase Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NetEase Inc. is 45.00%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.72% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NetEase Inc. (NTES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 7.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 35.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetEase Inc. (NTES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NetEase Inc., NTES], we can find that recorded value of 1.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.87.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, NetEase Inc.’s (NTES) raw stochastic average was set at 68.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.41. The third major resistance level sits at $101.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.21.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Key Stats

There are 654,767K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 67.85 billion. As of now, sales total 13,747 M while income totals 2,729 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,716 M while its last quarter net income were 693,260 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is iStar Inc. (STAR) performance over the last week is recorded 8.03%

Steve Mayer -
iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) on July 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.95, soaring 4.09% from the previous trading day....
Read more

$3.31M in average volume shows that Canaan Inc. (CAN) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On July 28, 2022, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) opened at $4.22, higher 1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) posted a -16.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 28, 2022, with Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) stock priced at $2.15, down -5.00% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW