$20.51M in average volume shows that Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is heading in the right direction

On July 28, 2022, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $32.80, higher 5.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.91 and dropped to $31.90 before settling in for the closing price of $32.01. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $19.25 to $179.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.30% at the time writing. With a float of $781.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10422 workers is very important to gauge.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,172,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 92,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 1,608 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $41,535. This insider now owns 25,900 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 213.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

The latest stats from [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.28 million was inferior to 19.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.23. The third major resistance level sits at $36.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.21. The third support level lies at $30.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 900,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,000 K according to its annual income of -4,688 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 95,000 K and its income totaled -1,593 M.

