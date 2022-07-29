7.32% volatility in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 28, 2022, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) opened at $0.98, higher 5.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Price fluctuations for HYMC have ranged from $0.28 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.40% at the time writing.

In an organization with 95 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 26.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1961, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0991. However, in the short run, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0533. Second resistance stands at $1.0867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9133.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are currently 197,030K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 210.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,730 K according to its annual income of -88,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,170 K and its income totaled -22,060 K.