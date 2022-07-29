A look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 28, 2022, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) opened at $3.91, higher 6.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.21 and dropped to $3.715 before settling in for the closing price of $3.91. Price fluctuations for HIVE have ranged from $2.82 to $28.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $383.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 10.35%, while institutional ownership is 8.62%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.73 million, its volume of 1.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 15.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.34 in the near term. At $4.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.35.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are currently 82,249K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 497.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 211,180 K according to its annual income of 92,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,780 K and its income totaled -26,690 K.