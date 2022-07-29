AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) 20 Days SMA touches -2.04%: The odds favor the bear

On July 28, 2022, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) opened at $14.63, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.29 and dropped to $14.20 before settling in for the closing price of $14.48. Price fluctuations for AMC have ranged from $9.70 to $52.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -4.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.20% at the time writing. With a float of $515.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3046 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.52, operating margin of -32.76, and the pretax margin is -50.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 597,625. In this transaction EVP, US OPERATIONS of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $23.91, taking the stock ownership to the 1,463 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER sold 20,000 for $29.91, making the entire transaction worth $598,240. This insider now owns 4,168 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -50.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Looking closely at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), its last 5-days average volume was 24.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 47.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.67. However, in the short run, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.18. Second resistance stands at $15.78. The third major resistance level sits at $16.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.00.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

There are currently 516,779K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,528 M according to its annual income of -1,269 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 785,700 K and its income totaled -337,400 K.