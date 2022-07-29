Search
Shaun Noe
Amyris Inc. (AMRS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.50% last month.

Company News

July 28, 2022, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) trading session started at the price of $1.85, that was -3.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.94 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. A 52-week range for AMRS has been $1.47 – $16.31.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 38.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.80%. With a float of $224.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 980 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.77, operating margin of -48.31, and the pretax margin is -79.67.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amyris Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 49.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 117,918. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 55,576 shares at a rate of $2.12, taking the stock ownership to the 492,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER- SECRETARY sold 94,033 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $169,419. This insider now owns 63,333 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -79.12 while generating a return on equity of -679.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1230, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0437. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9167 in the near term. At $2.0233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6433. The third support level lies at $1.5367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

There are 319,714K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 681.74 million. As of now, sales total 341,820 K while income totals -270,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,710 K while its last quarter net income were -107,310 K.

Shaun Noe

