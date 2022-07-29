Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) volume exceeds 4.65 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 28, 2022, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) opened at $1.37, higher 6.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. Price fluctuations for BITF have ranged from $1.04 to $9.36 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 168.10% at the time writing. With a float of $171.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.85%, while institutional ownership is 12.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

The latest stats from [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.96 million was inferior to 5.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 12.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4970, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8216. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1767.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are currently 198,999K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 421.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 169,490 K according to its annual income of 22,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,330 K and its income totaled 4,520 K.