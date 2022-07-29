Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) volume exceeds 13.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) kicked off on July 28, 2022, at the price of $58.235, up 5.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.95 and dropped to $55.59 before settling in for the closing price of $58.83. Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has traded in a range of $40.83-$368.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -92.30%. With a float of $170.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.47 million.

The firm has a total of 3730 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 1,819,830. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,030 shares at a rate of $60.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,121,844 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,090 for $67.26, making the entire transaction worth $73,313. This insider now owns 43,220 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.98 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by -$2.22. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.42, a number that is poised to hit -2.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN], we can find that recorded value of 15.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.20.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $180.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.62. The third major resistance level sits at $72.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.22.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.44 billion has total of 219,480K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,839 M in contrast with the sum of 3,624 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,166 M and last quarter income was -429,660 K.