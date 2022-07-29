Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) posted a 8.85% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

July 28, 2022, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) trading session started at the price of $1.21, that was 1.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. A 52-week range for DNN has been $0.91 – $2.14.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 7.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 192.30%. With a float of $805.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $814.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 66 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Denison Mines Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.42 million, its volume of 4.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1121, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4120. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2567 in the near term. At $1.2833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1167.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

There are 817,567K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.09 billion. As of now, sales total 15,960 K while income totals 15,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,260 K while its last quarter net income were 33,660 K.