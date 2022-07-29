Search
Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) volume exceeds 21.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on July 28, 2022, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) stock priced at $0.4213, down -5.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.433 and dropped to $0.4048 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. IMPP’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -823.20%. With a float of $68.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.84 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 1.48%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 39.46 million, its volume of 35.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 176.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4307 in the near term. At $0.4460, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4589. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4025, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3896. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3743.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 82.68 million, the company has a total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,360 K while annual income is -3,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,120 K while its latest quarter income was 220 K.

