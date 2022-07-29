Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) average volume reaches $2.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

July 28, 2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) trading session started at the price of $224.99, that was 2.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $231.26 and dropped to $221.21 before settling in for the closing price of $225.34. A 52-week range for ISRG has been $186.83 – $369.69.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.60%. With a float of $357.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.40 million.

The firm has a total of 9793 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.00, operating margin of +31.89, and the pretax margin is +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 2,025,000. In this transaction EVP & Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $225.00, taking the stock ownership to the 217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s President & CEO sold 79,412 for $216.30, making the entire transaction worth $17,177,054. This insider now owns 54,607 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.08) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.45% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intuitive Surgical Inc., ISRG], we can find that recorded value of 3.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.20.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $211.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $281.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $234.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $237.72. The third major resistance level sits at $244.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $224.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $217.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $214.03.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

There are 357,111K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 87.79 billion. As of now, sales total 5,710 M while income totals 1,705 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,522 M while its last quarter net income were 307,800 K.