Last month’s performance of -22.69% for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is certainly impressive

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) kicked off on July 28, 2022, at the price of $19.34, down -14.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.41 and dropped to $18.93 before settling in for the closing price of $22.49. Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has traded in a range of $22.06-$41.38.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.10%. With a float of $397.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $585.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 122909 employees.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.05% during the next five years compared to 11.06% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.51 in the near term. At $19.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.74. The third support level lies at $18.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.32 billion has total of 586,055K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,845 M in contrast with the sum of 1,147 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,104 M and last quarter income was 176,590 K.