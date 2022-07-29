Last month’s performance of -34.00% for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is certainly impressive

July 28, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $0.8358, that was -7.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8399 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. A 52-week range for MULN has been $0.52 – $15.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -536.60%.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 391,965. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 7,411,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO, President sold 150,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $165,255. This insider now owns 7,761,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 53.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 86.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1475, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6433. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8301. Second resistance stands at $0.8549. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7902, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7751. The third support level lies at $0.7503 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 332,443K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 418.39 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -36,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -32,573 K.