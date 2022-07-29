Last month’s performance of -9.18% for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on July 28, 2022, with Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) stock priced at $0.38, up 0.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.37 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. CEI’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $4.85 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -40.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.10%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camber Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 334.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

The latest stats from [Camber Energy Inc., CEI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.07 million was inferior to 44.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5015, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8181. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3934. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4057. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4169. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3699, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3587. The third support level lies at $0.3464 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 167.24 million, the company has a total of 440,270K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140 K while annual income is -68,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 140 K while its latest quarter income was -68,160 K.