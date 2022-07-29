Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) last year’s performance of -15.70% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

July 28, 2022, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) trading session started at the price of $38.55, that was 3.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.18 and dropped to $38.46 before settling in for the closing price of $38.64. A 52-week range for LEG has been $33.19 – $49.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.10%. With a float of $131.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.98, operating margin of +10.64, and the pretax margin is +10.31.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leggett & Platt Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Leggett & Platt Incorporated is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 95,870. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $38.35, taking the stock ownership to the 53,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,924 for $38.89, making the entire transaction worth $347,081. This insider now owns 9,935 shares in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.56) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +7.95 while generating a return on equity of 26.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to 2.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Looking closely at Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) raw stochastic average was set at 99.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.08. However, in the short run, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.71. Second resistance stands at $41.31. The third major resistance level sits at $42.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.27.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Key Stats

There are 133,560K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.35 billion. As of now, sales total 5,073 M while income totals 402,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,322 M while its last quarter net income were 90,400 K.