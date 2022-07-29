Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) kicked off on July 28, 2022, at the price of $115.94, down -9.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.98 and dropped to $108.28 before settling in for the closing price of $121.50. Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has traded in a range of $102.14-$194.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 142.20%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.43, operating margin of -0.30, and the pretax margin is +96.15.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Broadband Corporation is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 96.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 259. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10 shares at a rate of $25.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 100 for $110.76, making the entire transaction worth $11,076. This insider now owns 1,001 shares in total.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.26) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +74.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (LBRDK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.96.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (LBRDK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $115.01 in the near term. At $120.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $123.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.61.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.33 billion has total of 162,774K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 988,000 K in contrast with the sum of 732,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 238,000 K and last quarter income was 299,000 K.