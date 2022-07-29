Search
Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is 16.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

On July 28, 2022, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened at $2.07, higher 6.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $2.07 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Price fluctuations for RIDE have ranged from $1.49 to $8.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -77.00% at the time writing. With a float of $175.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.50 million.

In an organization with 632 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 17.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 58,271. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 36,193 shares at a rate of $1.61, taking the stock ownership to the 80,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 15,400 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $37,350. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 31.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.11. However, in the short run, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.28. Second resistance stands at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. The third support level lies at $1.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

There are currently 203,471K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 487.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -410,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -89,633 K.

