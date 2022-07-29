Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 556,760 K

A new trading day began on July 28, 2022, with Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) stock priced at $39.155, down -21.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.155 and dropped to $31.16 before settling in for the closing price of $43.12. CASH’s price has ranged from $36.02 to $65.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 28.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.10%. With a float of $28.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1121 workers is very important to gauge.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Financial Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 49,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,500 for $37.25, making the entire transaction worth $93,125. This insider now owns 46,875 shares in total.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.73 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.97 while generating a return on equity of 16.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

The latest stats from [Meta Financial Group Inc., CASH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Meta Financial Group Inc.’s (CASH) raw stochastic average was set at 10.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.77. The third major resistance level sits at $46.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.39.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 29,365K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 556,760 K while annual income is 141,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 194,940 K while its latest quarter income was 49,250 K.