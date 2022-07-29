No matter how cynical the overall market is, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) performance over the last week is recorded 3.80%

A new trading day began on July 28, 2022, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) stock priced at $14.53, up 16.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.74 and dropped to $14.39 before settling in for the closing price of $13.14. CHPT’s price has ranged from $8.50 to $28.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.10%. With a float of $325.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1436 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 526,503. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 43,606 shares at a rate of $12.07, taking the stock ownership to the 121,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Director sold 1,696,646 for $13.57, making the entire transaction worth $23,023,974. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Looking closely at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), its last 5-days average volume was 8.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 54.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.75. However, in the short run, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.90. Second resistance stands at $16.49. The third major resistance level sits at $17.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.20.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.49 billion, the company has a total of 337,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 241,010 K while annual income is -132,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 81,630 K while its latest quarter income was -89,270 K.