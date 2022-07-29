No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) performance over the last week is recorded -30.58%

July 28, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) trading session started at the price of $0.19, that was -1.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.218 and dropped to $0.1805 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. A 52-week range for TUEM has been $0.19 – $4.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.30%. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

The firm has a total of 1607 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 374,920. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 227,224 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 3,507,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s CMO bought 100,000 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $168,000. This insider now owns 295,000 shares in total.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tuesday Morning Corporation, TUEM], we can find that recorded value of 3.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 237.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3908, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4250. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2165. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2360. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2540. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1790, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1610. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1415.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

There are 85,767K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.15 million. As of now, sales total 690,790 K while income totals 2,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 159,620 K while its last quarter net income were -18,150 K.