Now that AMTD IDEA Group’s volume has hit 23.98 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

On July 28, 2022, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) opened at $2.00, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.00 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. Price fluctuations for AMTD have ranged from $1.01 to $7.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.60% at the time writing. With a float of $152.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

The latest stats from [AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.09 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 327.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3220, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7836.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

There are currently 245,610K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 266.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 196,060 K according to its annual income of 157,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 430,149 K and its income totaled 410,629 K.

