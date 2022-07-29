NRXP (NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.) climbed 2.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 28, 2022, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) trading session started at the price of $0.535, that was 2.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.56 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. A 52-week range for NRXP has been $0.49 – $19.75.

With a float of $35.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.67 million.

The firm has a total of 2 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 55,861. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 86,459 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 12,656,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 115,657 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $76,947. This insider now owns 12,743,423 shares in total.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -789.51.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.66

Technical Analysis of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., NRXP], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRXP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6925, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4933. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5521. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5811. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6021. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5021, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4811. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4521.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Key Stats

There are 66,641K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.02 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -93,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -13,448 K.