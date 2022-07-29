Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 446,360 K

On July 28, 2022, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) opened at $10.03, higher 1.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.20 and dropped to $9.74 before settling in for the closing price of $10.02. Price fluctuations for PLTR have ranged from $6.44 to $29.29 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.72 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 billion.

In an organization with 3057 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.99, operating margin of -26.66, and the pretax margin is -31.68.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 1,243,475. In this transaction of this company sold 125,000 shares at a rate of $9.95, taking the stock ownership to the 1,918,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director sold 37,076 for $9.20, making the entire transaction worth $341,081. This insider now owns 1,923,852 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -33.75 while generating a return on equity of -27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 27.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 46.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.36. However, in the short run, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.31. Second resistance stands at $10.48. The third major resistance level sits at $10.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.39.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

There are currently 2,046,594K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,542 M according to its annual income of -520,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 446,360 K and its income totaled -101,380 K.