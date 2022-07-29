Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) with a beta value of 1.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

On July 28, 2022, PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) opened at $18.10, lower -1.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.77 and dropped to $17.52 before settling in for the closing price of $18.27. Price fluctuations for PBFX have ranged from $10.65 to $18.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 13.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.40% at the time writing. With a float of $24.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.27, operating margin of +55.00, and the pretax margin is +43.11.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PBF Logistics LP is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 149,812. In this transaction Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $13.62, taking the stock ownership to the 7,295,092 shares.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +43.11 while generating a return on equity of 73.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.46% during the next five years compared to 3.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Looking closely at PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, PBF Logistics LP’s (PBFX) raw stochastic average was set at 88.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.04. However, in the short run, PBF Logistics LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.69. Second resistance stands at $19.35. The third major resistance level sits at $19.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.19.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) Key Stats

There are currently 62,598K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 355,540 K according to its annual income of 153,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 89,440 K and its income totaled 36,260 K.

Newsletter

 

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) average volume reaches $32.07M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) on July 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $161.06, plunging -5.22% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Denbury Inc.’s (DEN) performance last week, which was 14.62%.

Shaun Noe -
July 28, 2022, Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) trading session started at the price of $65.22, that was 10.01% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Now that Archer Aviation Inc.’s volume has hit 3.3 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 28, 2022, with Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) stock priced at $3.65, up 7.69% from the previous...
Read more

