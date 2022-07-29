Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

PTPI (Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.) climbed 3.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

July 28, 2022, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) trading session started at the price of $2.85, that was 3.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.88 and dropped to $0.67 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. A 52-week range for PTPI has been $0.65 – $5.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.10%. With a float of $14.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.53, operating margin of -231.05, and the pretax margin is -115.05.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 30.08%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 500,001. In this transaction Director of this company bought 145,773 shares at a rate of $3.43, taking the stock ownership to the 5,703,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 500,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 5,557,771 shares in total.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -115.05 while generating a return on equity of -33.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14

Technical Analysis of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

Looking closely at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI), its last 5-days average volume was 7.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (PTPI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8325, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6008. However, in the short run, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2433. Second resistance stands at $3.6667. The third major resistance level sits at $4.4533.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Key Stats

There are 20,685K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.93 million. As of now, sales total 7,810 K while income totals -8,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,470 K while its last quarter net income were -170 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Carvana Co. (CVNA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.65%

Shaun Noe -
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) on July 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $26.20, soaring 3.11% from the previous trading day....
Read more

9.72% volatility in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On July 28, 2022, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) opened at $10.90, higher 8.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) average volume reaches $1.58M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 28, 2022, with Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) stock priced at $49.36, down -0.20% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW