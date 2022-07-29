ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is -29.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) kicked off on July 28, 2022, at the price of $0.19, up 6.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.181 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, THMO has traded in a range of $0.09-$2.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.00%. With a float of $11.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of -77.80, and the pretax margin is -127.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 13.48%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -122.43 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

The latest stats from [ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., THMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.86 million was superior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2982, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8030. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2345. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2567. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2835. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1855, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1587. The third support level lies at $0.1365 if the price breaches the second support level.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.38 million has total of 12,830K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,290 K in contrast with the sum of -11,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,660 K and last quarter income was -1,910 K.