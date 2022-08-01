-11.86% percent quarterly performance for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 29, 2022, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) opened at $61.35, lower -0.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.09 and dropped to $60.7727 before settling in for the closing price of $62.07. Price fluctuations for MU have ranged from $51.40 to $98.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 116.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 43000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.52, operating margin of +24.69, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 425,600. In this transaction SVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 5,600 shares at a rate of $76.00, taking the stock ownership to the 89,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel&Secretary sold 266 for $96.17, making the entire transaction worth $25,581. This insider now owns 10,688 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2022, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.97) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +21.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.52% during the next five years compared to 84.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Micron Technology Inc., MU], we can find that recorded value of 12.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 20.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 30.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.89. The third major resistance level sits at $63.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.74.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are currently 1,103,145K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,705 M according to its annual income of 5,861 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,642 M and its income totaled 2,626 M.