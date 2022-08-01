-16.31% percent quarterly performance for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 29, 2022, Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) opened at $10.40, higher 20.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.04 and dropped to $9.79 before settling in for the closing price of $9.02. Price fluctuations for MITK have ranged from $8.32 to $23.29 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 28.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.70% at the time writing. With a float of $42.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 435 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mitek Systems Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 8,134. In this transaction General Manager of this company sold 572 shares at a rate of $14.22, taking the stock ownership to the 205,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s General Manager sold 3,696 for $14.20, making the entire transaction worth $52,483. This insider now owns 206,243 shares in total.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 25.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.38 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Mitek Systems Inc.’s (MITK) raw stochastic average was set at 36.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.35 in the near term. At $11.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.85.

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) Key Stats

There are currently 44,347K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 406.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 119,800 K according to its annual income of 7,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,710 K and its income totaled 1,910 K.