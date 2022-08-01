3.03% volatility in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 29, 2022, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) opened at $5.70, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.85 and dropped to $5.6557 before settling in for the closing price of $5.72. Price fluctuations for CS have ranged from $5.05 to $10.96 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -11.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -163.50% at the time writing. With a float of $2.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.65 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51410 employees.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) saw its 5-day average volume 13.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 22.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.88 in the near term. At $5.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.49.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

There are currently 2,650,748K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,041 M according to its annual income of -1,805 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,617 M and its income totaled -295,630 K.