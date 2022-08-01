-32.65% percent quarterly performance for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is not indicative of the underlying story

July 29, 2022, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) trading session started at the price of $9.20, that was -0.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.32 and dropped to $9.05 before settling in for the closing price of $9.21. A 52-week range for GFI has been $7.75 – $17.20.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.70%. With a float of $886.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $887.72 million.

The firm has a total of 5957 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gold Fields Limited, GFI], we can find that recorded value of 6.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.46. The third major resistance level sits at $9.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.79.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

There are 891,378K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.23 billion. As of now, sales total 4,195 M while income totals 789,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 640,100 K while its last quarter net income were -360,800 K.