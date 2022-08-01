Search
36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,830 K

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock priced at $1.10, up 8.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.042 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. KRKR’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $2.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.90%. With a float of $25.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.14 million.

In an organization with 572 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.33, operating margin of -29.71, and the pretax margin is -26.84.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of 36Kr Holdings Inc. is 16.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.28 while generating a return on equity of -26.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s (KRKR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9849, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0912. However, in the short run, 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2327. Second resistance stands at $1.2853. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3807. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0847, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9893. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9367.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.69 million, the company has a total of 39,592K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 49,100 K while annual income is -13,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,830 K while its latest quarter income was 5,200 K.

