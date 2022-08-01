$8.15M in average volume shows that Morgan Stanley (MS) is heading in the right direction

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $82.97, up 1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.63 and dropped to $82.97 before settling in for the closing price of $82.95. Over the past 52 weeks, MS has traded in a range of $72.05-$109.73.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.20%. With a float of $1.34 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.73 billion.

The firm has a total of 77000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,982,425. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $79.30, taking the stock ownership to the 179,449 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 17,162 for $105.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,813,998. This insider now owns 179,414 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $41.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $33.67) by $7.38. This company achieved a net margin of +24.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.59% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Morgan Stanley’s (MS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Morgan Stanley, MS], we can find that recorded value of 7.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $84.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.63. The third major resistance level sits at $86.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 142.16 billion has total of 1,749,284K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,755 M in contrast with the sum of 15,034 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,132 M and last quarter income was 2,495 M.