A look at Halliburton Company’s (HAL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 29, 2022, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) opened at $29.19, higher 2.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.44 and dropped to $28.67 before settling in for the closing price of $28.64. Price fluctuations for HAL have ranged from $17.82 to $43.99 over the past 52 weeks.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 148.90% at the time writing. With a float of $898.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.00 million.

The firm has a total of 40000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +8.19.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 854,600. In this transaction Pres., Eastern Hemisphere of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $42.73, taking the stock ownership to the 310,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP Administration & CHRO sold 10,000 for $40.95, making the entire transaction worth $409,500. This insider now owns 273,342 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.15% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Halliburton Company (HAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Halliburton Company, HAL], we can find that recorded value of 8.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.91. The third major resistance level sits at $30.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.06.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

There are currently 906,944K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,295 M according to its annual income of 1,457 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,074 M and its income totaled 109,000 K.