A look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.49, plunging -1.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.59 and dropped to $4.48 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. Within the past 52 weeks, ITUB’s price has moved between $3.58 and $5.88.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -4.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.20%. With a float of $5.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.79 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 100600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.18 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 48.42 million, its volume of 48.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 30.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.57 in the near term. At $4.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.35.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.98 billion based on 9,800,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,259 M and income totals 4,959 M. The company made 12,505 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,273 M in sales during its previous quarter.