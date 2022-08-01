A major move is in the offing as Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) market cap hits 12.46 billion

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) on July 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $50.00, soaring 4.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.22 and dropped to $49.27 before settling in for the closing price of $48.84. Within the past 52 weeks, OVV’s price has moved between $21.92 and $63.30.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 122.60%. With a float of $254.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.40 million.

The firm has a total of 1713 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.37, operating margin of -4.19, and the pretax margin is -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 1,144,244. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,231 shares at a rate of $59.50, taking the stock ownership to the 116,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 550 for $58.28, making the entire transaction worth $32,052. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.41) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.64% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ovintiv Inc., OVV], we can find that recorded value of 2.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 53.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.48. The third major resistance level sits at $53.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.88.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.46 billion based on 255,869K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,658 M and income totals 1,416 M. The company made 1,967 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -241,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.