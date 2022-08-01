Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,887 M

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $90.70, up 3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.81 and dropped to $90.56 before settling in for the closing price of $91.67. Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has traded in a range of $71.60-$164.46.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 30.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 15500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 2,517,111. In this transaction EVP & CSO of this company sold 32,694 shares at a rate of $76.99, taking the stock ownership to the 37,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 20,000 for $102.44, making the entire transaction worth $2,048,800. This insider now owns 504,370 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.91) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.10% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 74.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 101.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.89.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 42.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.18. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $96.00. Second resistance stands at $97.53. The third major resistance level sits at $100.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 145.55 billion has total of 1,620,508K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,434 M in contrast with the sum of 3,162 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,887 M and last quarter income was 786,000 K.