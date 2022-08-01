Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is -10.73% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 29, 2022, with Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock priced at $1.10, down -7.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $0.951 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. AEMD’s price has ranged from $0.88 to $5.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -5.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.20%. With a float of $15.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.57, operating margin of -3542.53, and the pretax margin is -3542.53.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3540.90 while generating a return on equity of -78.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aethlon Medical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) saw its 5-day average volume 8.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1180, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6967. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1430 in the near term. At $1.2860, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3820. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9040, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8080. The third support level lies at $0.6650 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.60 million, the company has a total of 15,830K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 290 K while annual income is -10,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -3,790 K.