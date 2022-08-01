AG (First Majestic Silver Corp.) climbed 2.54 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

July 29, 2022, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) trading session started at the price of $7.54, that was 2.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.72 and dropped to $7.30 before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. A 52-week range for AG has been $6.31 – $14.67.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 850.00%. With a float of $236.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.85 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.52, operating margin of +8.01, and the pretax margin is +4.32.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 12.49%, while institutional ownership is 33.58%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 850.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG], we can find that recorded value of 6.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.98. The third major resistance level sits at $8.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.98.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

There are 262,853K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.01 billion. As of now, sales total 584,120 K while income totals -4,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 156,840 K while its last quarter net income were 7,290 K.