Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,326 M

July 29, 2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) trading session started at the price of $42.41, that was 2.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.45 and dropped to $41.4712 before settling in for the closing price of $42.01. A 52-week range for AEM has been $38.02 – $67.14.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 12.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.40%. With a float of $455.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.29 million.

In an organization with 6810 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.60, operating margin of +26.87, and the pretax margin is +23.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.49) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +14.20 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.39% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 376.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.8 million. That was better than the volume of 3.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.19. However, in the short run, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.80. Second resistance stands at $44.62. The third major resistance level sits at $45.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Key Stats

There are 456,318K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.01 billion. As of now, sales total 3,824 M while income totals 543,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,326 M while its last quarter net income were 109,750 K.