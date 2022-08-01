American International Group Inc. (AIG) kicked off at the price of $51.77: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

July 29, 2022, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) trading session started at the price of $50.65, that was 2.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.95 and dropped to $50.65 before settling in for the closing price of $50.49. A 52-week range for AIG has been $46.44 – $65.73.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 257.40%. With a float of $791.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $816.31 million.

The firm has a total of 36600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American International Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 473,108. In this transaction EVP and Chief Info. Officer of this company sold 7,646 shares at a rate of $61.88, taking the stock ownership to the 7,646 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs sold 7,000 for $58.17, making the entire transaction worth $407,191. This insider now owns 29,077 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.18) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.51% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American International Group Inc. (AIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American International Group Inc., AIG], we can find that recorded value of 4.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.76. The third major resistance level sits at $53.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.66.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

There are 792,192K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.61 billion. As of now, sales total 52,057 M while income totals 9,388 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,808 M while its last quarter net income were 4,260 M.