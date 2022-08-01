Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 54,130 K

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) kicked off on July 29, 2022, at the price of $15.47, up 6.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.56 and dropped to $15.46 before settling in for the closing price of $15.36. Over the past 52 weeks, LFG has traded in a range of $12.59-$23.75.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.50%. With a float of $21.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 292 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.95, operating margin of -37.88, and the pretax margin is -40.09.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Archaea Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 254,622,637. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,942,643 shares at a rate of $17.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Director sold 14,942,643 for $17.04, making the entire transaction worth $254,622,637. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -6.68 while generating a return on equity of -38.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Archaea Energy Inc.’s (LFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Archaea Energy Inc.’s (LFG) raw stochastic average was set at 33.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.81 in the near term. At $17.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.61.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.75 billion has total of 119,678K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 73,690 K in contrast with the sum of -23,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,130 K and last quarter income was -18,430 K.