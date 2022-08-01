Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) posted a 12.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

July 29, 2022, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) trading session started at the price of $79.83, that was 4.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.84 and dropped to $79.81 before settling in for the closing price of $79.35. A 52-week range for ADM has been $58.44 – $98.88.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 6.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.50%. With a float of $557.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41000 employees.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks. The insider ownership of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 671,925. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $89.59, taking the stock ownership to the 72,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5 for $84.97, making the entire transaction worth $425. This insider now owns 40,336 shares in total.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.41) by $0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.20% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Looking closely at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) raw stochastic average was set at 44.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.89. However, in the short run, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.80. Second resistance stands at $84.84. The third major resistance level sits at $86.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Key Stats

There are 560,562K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 45.10 billion. As of now, sales total 85,249 M while income totals 2,709 M. Its latest quarter income was 23,650 M while its last quarter net income were 1,054 M.